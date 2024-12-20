© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Greenville nonprofit launches campaign to purchase local ski mountain

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST
An aerial view of Big Moose Mountain near Greenville.
Friends of the Mountain
An aerial view of Big Moose Mountain near Greenville.

A Greenville nonprofit is launching a fundraising campaign to purchase Big Moose Ski Resort, the latest development in a long-running saga over the mountain's future.

Friends of the Mountain has leased and operated the ski hill for over a decade. Board president Amy Lane said the group has weathered multiple rounds of investors proposing to buy and develop the property, only to see those plans fall through time and again.

"We cannot waste any more time trying to come up with a solution. It's already been so many years," she said.

Lane's group is partnering with the Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation to raise $6 million to purchase the mountain outright.

Lane said she hopes to be able to raise the money by the end of 2025. She said her group has already invested around $150,000 this season in snowmaking equipment.
Tags
Business and Economy Big Moose MountainSkiingdevelopment
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider