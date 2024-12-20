Greenville nonprofit launches campaign to purchase local ski mountain

A Greenville nonprofit is launching a fundraising campaign to purchase Big Moose Ski Resort, the latest development in a long-running saga over the mountain's future.

Friends of the Mountain has leased and operated the ski hill for over a decade. Board president Amy Lane said the group has weathered multiple rounds of investors proposing to buy and develop the property, only to see those plans fall through time and again.

"We cannot waste any more time trying to come up with a solution. It's already been so many years," she said.

Lane's group is partnering with the Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation to raise $6 million to purchase the mountain outright.

Lane said she hopes to be able to raise the money by the end of 2025. She said her group has already invested around $150,000 this season in snowmaking equipment.