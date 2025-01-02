OSHA cites Rockport Steel after worker death in May

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued several violations against Rockport Steel, for alleged infractions related to the death of a worker in May after a diesel fuel tank exploded.

Investigators with OSHA have fined Glover Company, working as Rockport Steel, almost $30,000 for six violations.

In May, 39-year-old Sean Alan Rancourt, of Waterville, was welding on a diesel fuel tank when it exploded, and he suffered fatal injuries. Rancourt was a resident of the Bolduc Correctional Facility, and had been employed at Rockport Steel as part of a work release program.

The investigation found the explosion was caused by overpressure in the tank, which caused metal parts to be ejected.

OSHA has issued six citations against the company, four of which are classified as serious. The violations include failing to vent the tank to allow the release of gas and not ensuring the supervisor was responsible for safe welding practices.

Rockport Steel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.