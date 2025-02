Unemployment rates fell slightly in Maine's three major metro areas in December. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said unemployment in Bangor fell a notch from 3.6% to 3.5%. Joblessness in Lewiston-Auburn also fell from 3.6% to 3.5%. In Portland-South Portland, unemployment fell from 3.2% to 3%.

The unemployment rates in all three metro areas in December were up a bit from a year earlier, reflecting a trend seen around most of the country.