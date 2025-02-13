Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

River Valley area bus line to be canceled

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published February 13, 2025 at 9:44 PM EST
River Valley Transit busses parked outside.
Courtesy of River Valley Transit
River Valley Transit busses parked outside.

A local bus service in western Maine, connecting Rumford, Mexico and Dixfield will cease operations at the end of March due to lack of ridership.

The short-lived River Valley Bus had just been announced this past November.

But according to Western Maine Transportation Services, the average ridership is currently just three to four passengers daily, which is not enough for the line to be financially viable.

With transportation making up 49% of Maine's fossil fuel emissions, increasing public transportation options is part of the Maine Climate Council's path to net zero emissions. But maintaining service has often proved a challenge in Maine, a large, rural state.

Barring a major upswing in ridership, the River Valley bus service will end on March 28.

Craig Zurhorst, community manager for Western Maine Transportation Services, said the organization will pilot three other bus lines in March: a commuter run between Lewiston, Norway and South Paris; an evening service in the Oxford/South Paris area; and an evening service in the Farmington/Wilton area.
Tags
Business and Economy public transportationbus service
Molly Enking
See stories by Molly Enking