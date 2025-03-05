Wells train station expansion begins

The Downeaster train schedule is fine for commuting to work in Boston, but not for commuting northbound into Portland. A project underway in Wells aims to change that.

Work was completed last year on six miles of a second track near the Wells station. Now, crews will build a second platform at the Wells station with a pedestrian bridge over the tracks.

When that work is finished in 2026 a sixth round trip will be added between Brunswick and Wells. The northbound trip would reach Portland around eight in the morning.

Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director Patricia Quinn said the Wells station project is a "game-changer" for Downeaster trains. "The goal is to provide commuter service for workers from southern Maine so they can access the greater Portland region in time for the workday."

The entire project costs $31.9 million, with funding from the Federal Railroad Administration, the Maine Department of Transportation, and CSX, which owns the track.

Construction of the expanded station will be done by Great Falls Construction of Gorham and is expected to take 18 months. During that time, passengers will use a temporary boarding platform and passenger rail authority chief Quinn said there'll also be some changes to circulation in the Wells station parking lot.

