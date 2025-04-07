New building codes take effect in Maine

New building codes take effect Monday in Maine. The State Fire Marshal's Office and Governor's Energy Office want builders, residents, architects, and municipalities to understand the changes.

The new codes are intended to ensure that buildings moving forward meet updated structural integrity, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality standards.

Among the changes are the requirement to use more insulation in floors and walls to improve energy efficiency that the U.S. Dept of Energy estimates will save homeowners hundreds of dollars on their utility bills.

The updated Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code (MUBEC) applies to new construction and renovations of residential and commercial buildings in Maine.

Municipalities with more than 4,000 residents are required to enforce the codes.

MUBEC is now using the 2021 codes for residential construction, and 2019 codes for commercial construction.

Maine is required by law to stay no more than two editions behind current codes.