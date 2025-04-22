Learning to drive increasingly unaffordable for Mainers in their 20s, report finds

A new report finds more than 40,000 Mainers lack access to a vehicle, including roughly 15,000 working adults.

The report, published by the John T. Gorman Foundation, finds older Mainers over the age of 75 and young Maine residents in their 20s are the least likely to have a driver's license.

At least 10% of Maine residents in their 20s and 11% of Mainers over age 75 don't have a license.

Learning to drive is increasingly difficult for some young Mainers, who may be unable to afford driver's ed courses or lack access to a care to learn to drive, the report finds.

"When you're entering your 20s, you're supposed to be able to be independent and potentially thinking about your own housing situation, or off to school," said Nicole Witherbee, president and CEO of the foundation.

"And so it's really hard, not only to get to work or child care, school, doctor's appointments, but any kind of social engagements at a time when social isolation is also so prevalent," she added.

Most Maine households spend at least $1,000 a month on transportation, which includes purchasing gas and insurance, making car repairs or paying for public transportation, the report finds.

Public transit is meeting just 11% of the demand in Maine.

The report recommends expanding public transit, in addition to strengthening regional programs that help pay for car repairs, employ volunteer drivers and donate vehicles.