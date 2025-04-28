Catholic Charities Maine announces closure of Greater Bangor Refugee and Immigration Services office

Catholic Charities Maine announced last week that it will be closing its Greater Bangor Refugee and Immigration Services office this summer.

The organization said Friday that it would be closing the refugee services office as of June 30. Other programs at the Greater Bangor location will remain open, as will refugee service offices in southern Maine.

Catholic Charites Maine cites a loss of federal funding and the Trump administration's suspension of refugee resettlement as reasons for the closure. The Bangor area also has the smallest concentration of the agency's refugee clients.

There have been no new arrivals since January 13, and the organization has completed its 90-day resettlement services for all clients in the area. The group is working with other community organizations to support refugees' future needs, and access to staff at its southern Maine offices.