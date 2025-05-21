Governor Janet Mills meets with York County hospitality industry about drop in bookings from Canada

The Mills Administration Wednesday unveiled a new initiative to welcome Canadian visitors with signs at each of the state's 13 border crossings.

The Governor met to discuss the tourism situation with business owners at the Seaside Inn in Kennebunk.

"Given the tariffs that are impacting everything from our craft breweries to our hospitality industry, it's a tough challenge and we want to do everything we can to help our businesses survive," Mills said.

Some Canadians have decided to avoid the U.S. in the wake of President Trump's threats to make their country the 51st state.

Seaside Inn General Manager Ken Mason reports his bookings are down 18% from last year. In Old Orchard Beach, the Chamber of Commerce estimates that reservations are down at least 10%.

Maine Office of Tourism Director Carolann Ouellette said the state launched a targeted marketing campaign last month and will continue to roll out new advertising in key markets.

"We have a few print pieces in the works in niche publications that are targeting Canadians looking for a U.S. vacation because we believe those folks are more likely to continue to visit," Ouellette said.

The ads are running in Quebec, Montreal, New Brunswick and Ontario.

Maine Public will have more on this developing story later this week.