Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Unemployment holds steady in April as hourly earnings increase

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT
File - Early-morning light shines on shops on Main Street, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. Small businesses face a mix of old and new challenges as 2023 begins. A looming recession, still high (although easing) inflation and labor woes are a few things small businesses will have to tackle.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
File - Early-morning light shines on shops on Main Street, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Maine's unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.5% according to the Maine Department of Labor. It was the fourth straight month the state recorded that low level of joblessness.

Once again, the state had a lower jobless rate than the nation as a whole, which was 4.2%. Maine's 3.5% rate is up from 2.8% in April of last year.

For those who are employed, hourly earnings are, on average 3.6% higher than a year ago. The biggest increases in hourly earnings went to workers in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, up 7.6% from a year ago.
Tags
Business and Economy Maine Department of Labor
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz