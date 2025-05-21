Unemployment holds steady in April as hourly earnings increase

Maine's unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.5% according to the Maine Department of Labor. It was the fourth straight month the state recorded that low level of joblessness.

Once again, the state had a lower jobless rate than the nation as a whole, which was 4.2%. Maine's 3.5% rate is up from 2.8% in April of last year.

For those who are employed, hourly earnings are, on average 3.6% higher than a year ago. The biggest increases in hourly earnings went to workers in the Leisure and Hospitality sector, up 7.6% from a year ago.