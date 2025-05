The unemployment rate fell in all three of Maine's urban areas last month.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says the biggest drop was in the Portland-South Portland market, where joblessness fell half a percentage point to just 2.7%.

The Lewiston-Auburn area saw a .3% drop, to 3.5%. Bangor's unemployment rate fell from 4% to 3.8%.

The unemployment rates in all three urban areas are slightly higher than they were in April 2024.