Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Wage growth outpaced price increases in Maine's two most populous counties in 2024

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 4, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT

Maine's two most populous counties saw wages rise faster than prices in 2024.

New figures released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics show workers in Cumberland County saw a 4.7% increase in their average weekly wage during last year. York County saw the average wage increase 5.4%.

That increase placed York County in the top quarter of the 370 large counties measured by the bureau. Prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose only 2.9% last year.

The figures also show the number of people employed in each county increased by 1% during 2024.
Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz