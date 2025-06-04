Wage growth outpaced price increases in Maine's two most populous counties in 2024

Maine's two most populous counties saw wages rise faster than prices in 2024.

New figures released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics show workers in Cumberland County saw a 4.7% increase in their average weekly wage during last year. York County saw the average wage increase 5.4%.

That increase placed York County in the top quarter of the 370 large counties measured by the bureau. Prices, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose only 2.9% last year.

The figures also show the number of people employed in each county increased by 1% during 2024.