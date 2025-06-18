Latest Maine economic statistics show increased job openings, fewer layoffs

The number of job openings in Maine rose in April, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. The increase followed three months of declines.

The Bureau reports there were 4,000 more job openings in April than in March. But the number of job openings, about 33,000, was 8,000 fewer than the number of job openings in April 2024.

This year's numbers also show the fewest number of job openings since the pandemic year of 2020.

The state is reporting 551 people filed first-time claims for state unemployment benefits last week. That was an increase over the week before. But a four-week average continued to fall, as is typical for this time of years.