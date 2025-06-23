Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Home prices hit new historic high in Maine last month

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Westwood, Mass. Home prices hit a new record in October as the number of homes for sale hit an all-time low.
Steven Senne
/
AP
A for sale sign is displayed in front of a house in Westwood, Mass. Home prices hit a new record in October as the number of homes for sale hit an all-time low.

Home sales in Maine ticked up just more than 3% in May, compared to the same time last year.

The Maine Association of Realtors says more homes are coming onto the market, which is positive news for buyers. At the end of May, Maine had 4,422 homes on the market — an increase of roughly 19% from the end of April, according to the association.

Meantime, home prices have hit a new historic high. The median sale-price now stands at $425,000, up nearly 7% from the same time last year.

“While the statewide median sales price reached a new historic high of $425,000 in May, eight of Maine’s 16 counties reported median sold prices below $350,000 and six of those counties had a median sold price below $300,000," said Jeff Harris, a Farmington-based realtor and president of the Maine Association of Realtors.

The group expects that prices will moderate as the inventory of homes expands over time.
Tags
Business and Economy home sales
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko