Maine unemployment rate nearly steady in May

Maine's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged in May. The Maine Department of Labor reported a 0.1% decline to 3.4%.

The number has remained at 3.4% or 3.5% since last August.

The Labor Department said the number of nonfarm jobs was 1,200 lower in May. But the Labor Department said that didn't indicate a decline in the actual number of jobs in the state. Rather, it blamed a soggy May and slower hiring of seasonal workers by Acadia National Park for generating a seasonally-adjusted lower number of jobs.

Maine's 3.4% unemployment rate was also below the New England and national averages.