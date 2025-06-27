Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mainers income up, output down during 1st quarter

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT

Mainers income jumped in the first quarter, but its economic output declined. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday the personal income of Mainers rose at a 6.7% annual rate in the first quarter of this year. But the state's gross domestic product fell at a 1.2% rate.

The information and Real Estate sectors did increase their economic output in the January-to-March quarter. But the state's output was pulled down by declines in wholesale and retail trade and the Finance and Insurance sectors.

The gain in Mainers income during the first quarter came mostly from government payments and dividend, interest, and rent payments.
Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz