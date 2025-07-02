Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Unemployment in Maine metro areas saw little change in May

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT

Unemployment in Maine's three major urban areas showed little change from April to May. But the jobless rates in Bangor, Lewiston-Auburn, and Portland-South Portland continue to be about half a percentage point higher than a year ago.

The federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the unemployment rate in Bangor fell 0.2% in May to 3.2%. Lewiston Auburn's jobless rate held steady at 3.5%. Unemployment in Portland-South Portland actually ticked up 0.1% to 2.8%.
Tags
Business and Economy unemployment
Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
See stories by Irwin Gratz