Unemployment in Maine metro areas saw little change in May

Unemployment in Maine's three major urban areas showed little change from April to May. But the jobless rates in Bangor, Lewiston-Auburn, and Portland-South Portland continue to be about half a percentage point higher than a year ago.

The federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the unemployment rate in Bangor fell 0.2% in May to 3.2%. Lewiston Auburn's jobless rate held steady at 3.5%. Unemployment in Portland-South Portland actually ticked up 0.1% to 2.8%.