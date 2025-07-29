Social Security staffing cuts hit Maine hard, increasing wait times and stress for residents

Workers across Maine say Social Security staffing reductions have been disruptive and are increasing wait times for other services.

The Department of Government Efficiency has reduced Social Security Administration staffing by an estimated 7,000-10,000 positions — leaving the agency operating with staffing levels not seen in 50 years.

“They literally didn't know what they were doing,” said U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine. “These were people from California, they had no experience in the federal government, and they were poking around in agencies where they just didn't understand what they did or the importance of particular positions.”

Changes to the national customer service hotline and staffing reassignments have made it more challenging for Mainers to reach their local offices, which have been left operating at reduced capacity, creating delays in accessing essential services.

Christine Lizotte, an SSA claims representative, says the delays — in some cases up to 3 hours of waiting time in local offices — are affecting claims processing and crisis response. She says that creates “palpable stress” for staff and beneficiaries.

“I spend a lot of time with people in tears. A lot of time,” she says.

Lizotte says most of the claims she sees are complex and need time to work through — time that they have a shortage of.

“I understand people's frustration, and they're scared. And I get it, but ultimately this is what we have to work with for right now,” Lizotte says. “We are doing our best.”

Limited internet access and long travel distances in rural parts of Maine further complicate access. Lizotte says when local offices are fully staffed, they offer support that’s difficult to replicate online or through national phone lines.

Becky Hayes-Boober, a Social Security recipient from Maine, says the benefits she receives are essential for day-to-day expenses and critical in handling emergency costs.

“It’s not an entitlement, it is money we earned and being able to access that money with ease is essential,” she says.

Hayes-Boober says being able to access a representative was crucial for her.

“They were able to share information with me that I didn't know, that I needed to know,” she says.

James Myall, a policy analyst with the Maine Center for Economic Policy, says the effects go beyond individual finances. As people feel less secure, they may start to spend less of their benefits checks.

“If you have uncertainty around Social Security and Social Security payments, it could also have kind of like these more subtle effects where people are kind of cutting back on spending or trying to save money where they can to kind of offset some of this uncertainty,” he says.

Myall says the program provides essential income for older adults, helping to reduce poverty and to sustain local economies.

Maine is one of the oldest states in the nation and more than 375,000 residents depend on Social Security.

