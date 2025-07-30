Maine's urban areas had some of the lowest unemployment rates in the US in June

Maine's urban areas had some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in June.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says the jobless rate in Portland-South Portland fell from 2.8% in May to 2.2% last month. Lewiston-Auburn saw its unemployment rate fall from 3.5% to 2.9%. Bangor's jobless rate held steady at 3%.

The Portland-South Portland metro area figure was the third lowest unemployment rate in the country in June. The bureau says Lewiston-Auburn was tied for the 19th lowest jobless rate, Bangor's unemployment rate tied for 28th. The bureau recognizes 387 metro areas around the country.