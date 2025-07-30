Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine's urban areas had some of the lowest unemployment rates in the US in June

Published July 30, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
Maine's urban areas had some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in June.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says the jobless rate in Portland-South Portland fell from 2.8% in May to 2.2% last month. Lewiston-Auburn saw its unemployment rate fall from 3.5% to 2.9%. Bangor's jobless rate held steady at 3%.

The Portland-South Portland metro area figure was the third lowest unemployment rate in the country in June. The bureau says Lewiston-Auburn was tied for the 19th lowest jobless rate, Bangor's unemployment rate tied for 28th. The bureau recognizes 387 metro areas around the country.
