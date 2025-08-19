Maine Trust for Local News workers launch "One Big Union" campaign Tuesday

Maine Trust for Local News workers launched a "One Big Union" campaign today with a rally in South Portland.

Workers filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to welcome nearly 50 additional members into their union.

Megan Gray, President of the News Guild of Maine and Press Herald Reporter, said a group of nearly 50 workers from other Maine papers filed a petition today.

"We have a really strong union history here amongst these papers, but we have many workers who still do not have the benefit of our collective bargaining agreements and see staggering pay disparity and are vulnerable to layoffs," Gray said.

The News Guild of Maine already represents employees of The Portland Press Herald and Waterville Morning Sentinel and those at The Kennebec Journal are in the process of joining as well.

Kendra Caruso, reporter at the Lewiston Sun Journal, said Unionized members make upwards of $10 more an hour than non unionized workers. And she said those not represented have little influence over their work environment.

"That changes today. Today, we demand equal pay, equal respect and the same job securities that our represented colleagues have as one company, one union and under one contract, we will hold the company accountable to its stated mission," Caruso said.

The unrepresented workers seeking to join are from the Sun Journal, Brunswick Times Record and other weeklies in southern and western Maine.