21 new homes listed at $300,000 below median price for Cumberland County unveiled in Brunswick

Governor Janet Mills cut the ribbon on a new development of 21 affordable single-family homes in Brunswick today.

The development, called Wilbur's Woods, is supported by an almost $20 million investment from the Governor's Affordable Homeownership Program.

Kathy Amsden said she and a friend moved into one of the homes two days ago. She said this was one of the only ways that she could afford to stay in the area.

"We've lived here in Maine our entire lives, and wanted to stay here. This is home for us. So this became an option, a real option of affordability, because we're both retired now," Amsden said.

The homes are priced at $325,000 each, below the median home price for Cumberland County of $605,000.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said starter homes in Maine are nearly extinct and a project like this allows people to buy their first home.

"These are homes that working families can afford so they can put down roots and build a life here in the Brunswick Community, and we need more of this, not just here in Brunswick, but across our state," Fecteau said.

The homes were built in partnership between GreenMars Real Estate and Acadia Realty Partners and are available to households earning $105,000 or less annually.