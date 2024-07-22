Maine among multi-state coalition awarded federal grant to accelerate adoption of heat pumps

Maine is among a coalition of New England states that will receive $450 million in federal funding to reduce climate pollution through a Heat Pump Accelerator project.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the money will fund efforts in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut to accelerate the adoption of both air-source and geothermal heat pumps, as well as heat pump water heaters.

The EPA said the project is expected to support more than 500,000 single-family and multifamily residential buildings.

