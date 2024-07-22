© 2024 Maine Public

Maine among multi-state coalition awarded federal grant to accelerate adoption of heat pumps

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT
John Paul uses a tape measure during the installation of a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in northwest Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP
AP
John Paul uses a tape measure during the installation of a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in northwest Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Maine is among a coalition of New England states that will receive $450 million in federal funding to reduce climate pollution through a Heat Pump Accelerator project.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the money will fund efforts in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut to accelerate the adoption of both air-source and geothermal heat pumps, as well as heat pump water heaters.

The EPA said the project is expected to support more than 500,000 single-family and multifamily residential buildings.
