Mainers could see significant savings on energy bills in the next two decades, report finds

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published September 3, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT
In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019 photo, refrigerators are shown for sale at a Home Depot store in Miami Lakes, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
In this Tuesday, April 23, 2019 photo, refrigerators are shown for sale at a Home Depot store in Miami Lakes, Fla.

A report published last week estimates that new appliance efficiency standards from the Biden administration could save Maine businesses $9.5 million per year over the next two decades.

The Energy Department’s new standards could also save the average Maine household $147 per year on energy costs, according to the report.

In August, the Biden administration updated energy standards for new appliances for roughly two dozen products, like air conditioners, dryers, heat pumps, refrigerators, water heaters and others.

“These standards will mean that appliances waste less energy. That translates to lower energy bills for families in Maine," said Joanna Mauer, deputy director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

People won’t be obligated to replace appliances, nor is there any sort of deadline to do so, she said.

“These standards apply to new products available for sale," Mauer said. "So, when you go into the store to buy a new appliance, you’re going to be ensured that every model available for sale at every price point incorporates reasonably up to date technology that will reduce your utility bills.”

The researchers calculated that the new standards will save the U.S. 50 billion gallons of water each year for the next two decades and prevent the emissions of thousands of tons of nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide. Nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide, and it also depletes the ozone layer. 
