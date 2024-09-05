Maine dams receive $34 million for upgrades

A $34 million cash infusion from the federal government will support repairs and upgrades for Maine’s aging hydroelectric dams.

Twenty dam projects across the state will receive federal incentive payments to strengthen the electric grid and improve safety and environmental quality.

Updates include installing new equipment to generate power and adding fish passages. Selected projects include Kennebec River dams in Skowhegan, Fairfield and Waterville. Conservation groups have campaigned to remove those structures.

The U.S. Department of Energy says it provided $430 million to nearly 300 projects across the country. Maine received the third biggest share out of 33 states after California and Washington.