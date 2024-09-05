© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine dams receive $34 million for upgrades

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:28 PM EDT
The Weston Dam holds back the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine. Conservation groups recently filed a federal lawsuit against the Brookfield Renewable, owner of four dams along the Kennebec River, including Westin, alleging that the company is violating the Endangered Species Act. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The Weston Dam holds back the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine.

A $34 million cash infusion from the federal government will support repairs and upgrades for Maine’s aging hydroelectric dams.

Twenty dam projects across the state will receive federal incentive payments to strengthen the electric grid and improve safety and environmental quality.

Updates include installing new equipment to generate power and adding fish passages. Selected projects include Kennebec River dams in Skowhegan, Fairfield and Waterville. Conservation groups have campaigned to remove those structures.

The U.S. Department of Energy says it provided $430 million to nearly 300 projects across the country. Maine received the third biggest share out of 33 states after California and Washington.
Climate Desk
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire