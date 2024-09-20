A new tech startup incubator puts climate center stage

This week Northeastern University’s Roux Institute launched its new ClimateTech Incubator at the Portland Campus.

The incubator was seed-funded in part by the Maine Governor's Energy Office. Director Dan Burgess said the hope is that the investment will help spur green job growth in the state. The Governor has set a goal to see 30,000 clean energy jobs created by 2030.

"Opportunities like this are going to help us meet those targets. It's good for our clean energy future, it's good for our environment, and it's good for our economy too," Burgess said.

The accelerator brings a dozen climate and environment-focused start-ups to the Portland-based program, where they'll have access to prototyping spaces, mentorship opportunities, investors, and academic and business help.

Sadok Aaron Belakhoua, cofounder of Bluebel, one of the selected startups, works on battery management. He said opportunities abound in Maine when it comes to the nascent electric boat market.

"A lot of the marine industry will have to be electrified," Belakhoua said. "A lot of these companies will have to transition to a greener way of operating and we want to be a part of that."

Bluebel is hoping to use the time in Maine to test and customize lithium battery packs (often used in microgrids) to be better suited to the local environs.

“On the coast, you need more water resistance, you need more resistance to corrosion, and you need more insulation from the cold," Bluebel said. "A lot of things you’d need for a Maine battery pack, you’d also need to marine-proof it—which is good for us.”

