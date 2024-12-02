Coastal communities to host storm preparedness meetings

The ferocity of storms that hit Maine’s coast last winter caught many people by surprise.

Now a series of public forums hopes to bring together nearby communities to learn and share resources about how they are getting ready for future extreme weather.

The 10 meetings are scheduled along the coast, from Machias to Kittery.

The University of Maine Marine Initiative manager Katrina Armstrong said the forum is a chance to bring together local officials, emergency personnel, fishermen, waterfront businesses and others concerned with potential storm impacts.

"So we're bringing together a lot of different people who may not interact on the day to day, but their actions are certainly connected and related to each other," Armstrong said.

Sometimes even nearby towns aren't aware of what each other are doing to better prepare for storms made more intense by climate warming caused by greenhouse gas pollution.

This gives neighbors an opportunity to share their best practices, Armstrong said. And even though the storms caught many communities off guard, they're getting ready for next time, she added.

"They're recognizing, 'Oh, we need to double check that all of our emergency equipment and warm shelters will have what they need and are ready to go,'" Armstrong said.

The grant-funded program was organized by Maine Sea Grant, the University of Maine, Maine Coastal Program and the Island Institute.

Meetings are planned at the following locations:



5-7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2024, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, 350 Commercial St., Portland.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 5, 2024, Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2024, Washington Academy, 66 Cutler Road, East Machias.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2024, Peabody Library, 162 Main St., Jonesport.

5-7 p.m. Dec. 16, 2024, Steuben Fire Hall, 49 Smithville Road, Steuben.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2025, Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill.

Locations for meetings in the Mount Desert Island and Sullivan areas are yet to be determined.