Lawmakers once again debate repealing the Net Energy Billing program

Lawmakers are considering a handful of proposals aimed at repealing or eliminating the Net Energy Billing program.

Net energy billing, a program designed to promote solar power, has long drawn fire from critics, who say it’s unfair for ratepayers to subsidize solar development in the state, citing the already high energy costs in Maine.

But supporters of the program say eliminated it would kneecap solar development, betray existing long-term contracts, and hurt the state's progress towards net zero carbon emissions.

At a committee hearing Thursday, Caroline Colin of the Governor's Energy Office characterized the measures as "irresponsibly blunt," and said the GEO was ready to work on further modifications to the program.

"We're willing again, to work with the committee and the PUC and stakeholders to consider reasonable proposals to ensure that programs meet our shared goals."

Many who spoke in favor of the bills said they don't support total repeal of the program, but believe it needs further changes. The legislature made tweaks to the program in 2023, some that were just implemented last month.

Tony Buxton of the Industrial Energy Consumer Group said an ongoing settlement case brought on behalf of ratepayers should resolve inequities in program costs — but more work can be done to make NEB cost efficient and effective.

"You should not be given a choice of solar or no solar. That's wrong. That's not the choice," he said. "It's the most effective possible solar, and wind, and whatever else."

Heather Sanborn the Public Advocate, as well as representatives from Central Maine Power, Versant, the Public Utilities Commission and the Governor's Energy Office all expressed willingness to further modify the program to ensure fair rates.