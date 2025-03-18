Conservation groups pursue massive Western Maine land deal

A quartet of environmental organizations plan to permanently conserve 78,000 acres in the Magalloway region of western Maine.

Organizers said they have secured an option agreement from landowner Bayroot LLC to preserve the land. Under the plan, Bayroot, would keep more than 62,000 acres but an easement on the land would prohibit development. Yale University is a majority owner of the land company and the property is logged by Wagner Forest Management.

But another 11,000 acres near the headwaters of the Magalloway River would be acquired by the Northeast Wilderness Trust to create a new wilderness preserve. Meanwhile the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust would own another 4,000 acres conserved for wildlife habitat and recreation including corridors along the Magalloway and Little Magalloway rivers.

The groups, including The Nature Conservancy and Forest Society of Maine aim to raise $62 million for the land deal.

"This effort supports our region's climate resiliency, helps prevent the loss of biodiversity, and preserves public access," said Rangely Lakes Heritage Trust David Miller in a press release.

"With the support of a community who loves the Rangeley region, we can take action and protect these globally significant lands and waters for future generations," Miller said.

The Rangely trust is already working to protect fragile regional watersheds and keep rivers and streams cool enough to support wild brook trout.

If successful, the conserved area would connect 500,000 acres of protected lands to the east and west, according to organizers.

The groups' goal is to raise enough money to fund the project by May 2026.