Maine labor supporters press Congress to save clean energy incentives

Maine workers and labor organizers are urging Congress to preserve clean energy tax credits they say create local jobs.

The Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit return up to 30% of costs for large-scale renewable and clean energy projects. The credits are being reconsidered as federal lawmakers debate an extension of 2017 tax cuts.

Chad Ward, an ironworker from Thorndike said the incentives let him to keep working in Maine and hopefully help his son join the ranks of skilled workers in the state.

"Bring more clean energy jobs to Maine and we will help younger generations stay in the state with good family sustaining jobs," Ward said at a press conference in Augusta. "We can’t afford to vote no on any clean energy investments."

The Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit were expanded through the Inflation Reduction Act passed during the Biden administration.

Solar, wind, geothermal, nuclear, battery storage, hydropower and carbon capture developments can qualify for the credits. Developers have to meet certain standards including paying a prevailing wage and offering apprenticeships.

There are 145 projects either operating or in the development pipeline in Maine that qualify for the credits according to the Maine Labor Climate Council.

Those developments "are depending on the certainty from Washington D.C. to keep these clean energy tax credits going," said Council executive director Francis Eanes.