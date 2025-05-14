Maine regulators examine impacts of state climate goals on gas utilities

Maine regulators intend to examine how the state’s goals for greenhouse gas reduction may affect natural gas utilities and their customers.

The Public Utilities Commission will consider climate warming pollution in decisions on gas infrastructure and contracts, said commissioner Carolyn Gilbert.

"Uncertainty around how natural gas usage will change in response to the state’s climate goals creates challenges for utility planning and the commission’s evaluation of the prudence of utility investments," Gilbert said.

Through the inquiry, the commission intends to develop a framework to incorporate and evaluate climate pollution impacts in its decision making around gas infrastructure and contracts.

But it will also evaluate the consistency of gas investments with Maine's greenhouse gas reduction goals. And commissioners want gas companies to examine a broader path for the future of natural gas in Maine.

Amanda Vicinanzo, a spokesperson for Unitil which serves customers in the Portland, Bangor and Lewiston areas, said it plans to participate in the commission's inquiry.

"We believe natural gas and gas infrastructure have an important role to play in Maine to ensure an affordable and reliable clean energy transition," Vicinanzo said.

"Natural gas and natural gas infrastructure help lower emissions, preserve affordable heating options, and ensure reliable energy delivery in the state," Vicinanzo added.

Fewer than one in 10 Maine households use natural gas for heating, a far lower proportion than other New England states, according to the Maine Governor's Energy Office. Overall, there are about 49,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers in the state according to federal data.

Nevertheless, the future of gas in Maine has sparked political debate between those who think the state needs to phase out its reliance on all fossil fuels and others who consider it a cleaner alternative to heating oil and other energy sources.

Under state law, Maine needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

