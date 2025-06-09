Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine to explore geothermal energy potential

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published June 9, 2025 at 7:16 AM EDT
A drill rig stands at a Fervo Energy geothermal site under construction near Milford, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. In Nevada, Fervo’s first operational pilot project has begun pumping carbon-free electricity onto the state's grid to power Google data centers, Google announced Tuesday, Nov. 28. Fervo is using the Nevada pilot to launch larger projects like this one in Utah.
Ellen Schmidt
/
AP
A drill rig stands at a Fervo Energy geothermal site under construction near Milford, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. In Nevada, Fervo’s first operational pilot project has begun pumping carbon-free electricity onto the state's grid to power Google data centers, Google announced Tuesday, Nov. 28. Fervo is using the Nevada pilot to launch larger projects like this one in Utah. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Maine legislature has passed a bill that moves the state one step closer to developing thermal energy networks for home heating and cooling.

Thermal energy networks are underground systems that draw heat from natural sources like the earth, lakes, or wastewater systems, transferring it into or out of buildings as needed via buried heatpumps.

Sometimes also called 'network geothermal', these energy systems have been used in small towns and college campuses in place of gas heating and air conditioning. Thermal can work particularly well in cooler climates. A recent pilot in Massachusetts showed a 20% reduction in energy costs, and around a 60% decrease in carbon emissions for residents on the system.

The Governor's Energy Office will form a commission to assess the potential for geothermal in Maine, with a report and recommendations by January 2026.
Climate Desk
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking