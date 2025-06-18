Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine codifies new goal of 100% clean energy by 2040

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published June 18, 2025 at 9:24 PM EDT

Maine lawmakers have passed a bill that moves up the state's timeline to reach net zero carbon emissions.

The new law would require the state's energy office to expand Maine’s existing Renewable Portfolio to 90% by 2040, focusing on rooftop wind, solar, and battery storage produced here in the state. The remaining 10% will be dedicated to a new category of clean resources, like hydropower.

Achieving 100% clean electricity could lower average household energy costs by about $1,300 per year, according to a study conducted by the state’s energy office last year. That's because pricing can be volatile for fuels sourced out-of-state, like natural gas and heating oil.

A previous law signed by Mills in 2019 had set a goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.
Climate Desk
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking