Dangerous heat to envelop Maine this week

Maine will swelter under dangerously hot conditions this week, and state officials are warning people to stay safe.

It will feel like 106 degrees across parts of the state Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A heat wave is punishing large parts of the U.S.

Maine Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Vanessa Sperrey said the high temperatures present hazards for people unaccustomed to such high temperatures.

"Mainers are pretty tough and when it comes to hot weather we don’t necessarily think of Maine as a place that experiences this kind of conditions," Sperrey said. "So we just want to make sure people know what the forecast is and that they are planning ahead," she added.

Heat is one of the deadliest kinds of extreme weather and older people, infants and those with certain health conditions are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

The state emergency management agency recommends people stay inside with air conditioning and drink plenty of fluids during very hot weather. If people have to work outdoors, officials advise they limit strenuous activity to cooler parts of the day and take frequent breaks.

Periods of extreme heat are becoming more intense, frequent and lasting longer as a consequence of burning climate-warming fossil fuels.

Average summer temperatures in Maine have increased 3 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1950s, according to the Maine Climate Office.

The hot weather is forecast to peak on Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures dropping later in the week.