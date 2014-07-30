Bail Set At $1 Million For Gorham Man Charged In Hernandez Kidnapping

Credit NH Attorney General / Nathaniel Kibby

A judge set bail at $1 million cash for a Gorham man charged with kidnapping North Conway teen Abigail Hernandez and authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

Associate Attorney General Jane Young says they have no other suspects currently but more information may come to light in the weeks to come.

“As you are all aware, searches are ongoing right now at Mr. Kibby’s residence. If there is additional evidence that other crimes have been committed, those charges will be brought.”

34-year-old Nathaniel Kibby was arraigned in Conway District Court Tuesday afternoon on one count of felony kidnapping.

Investigators have not released many details about what led to Kibby’s arrest on Monday.

Hernandez, who returned home, last week—after a nine-month disappearance, was also in the courtroom with her family.

Judge Pamela Albee denied a request by Kibby’s attorney to unseal the arrest affidavits in the case.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for August 12th.

Copyright 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.