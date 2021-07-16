© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Maine Among Handful Of States To Abolish Civil Forfeiture

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT

Maine has become the fourth state to abolish civil forfeiture.

The sponsor of the proposal, Republican Representative Bill Bob Faulkingham, says civil forfeiture allowed law enforcement to seize a person's property before they were charged with a crime. The original intent of the law, he says, was to target drug traffickers. But according to the non-profit libertarian law firm, Institute for Justice, the average amount of a civil forfeiture in Maine is about $1600.

"The people who end up being the victims of civil forfeiture end up just being poor people," Faulkingham says.

Under the new law, law enforcement can only seize property after a criminal conviction, with limited exceptions. The proposal had bipartisan support in the legislature. The ACLU of Maine supports the law, saying it ends a "civil liberties nightmare."

Courts and Crime
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight