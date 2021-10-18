Juvenile residents smash windows, damage rooms at Long Creek Youth Development Center, officials say

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections says a small group of juvenile residents caused significant damage to property at the Long Creek Youth Development Center over the weekend.

The youth involved broke windows, tore apart classrooms, offices and living spaces. There were no injuries to residents or staff but South Portland Police were called to monitor the disturbance for more than six hours on Sunday night.

According to the DOC, the same residents had previously been placed in a high custody unit at Long Creek as a result of similar behavior in recent weeks that also resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

Some lawmakers, the ACLU of Maine and formerly incarcerated youth are calling for the closure of the facility.