Courts and Crime

Juvenile residents smash windows, damage rooms at Long Creek Youth Development Center, officials say

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published October 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
long_creek.jpg
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public/file

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections says a small group of juvenile residents caused significant damage to property at the Long Creek Youth Development Center over the weekend.

The youth involved broke windows, tore apart classrooms, offices and living spaces. There were no injuries to residents or staff but South Portland Police were called to monitor the disturbance for more than six hours on Sunday night.

According to the DOC, the same residents had previously been placed in a high custody unit at Long Creek as a result of similar behavior in recent weeks that also resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

Some lawmakers, the ACLU of Maine and formerly incarcerated youth are calling for the closure of the facility.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
