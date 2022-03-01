New lawsuit alleges the state provides inadequate representation for low-income Maine defendants

The ACLU of Maine filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the commission that oversees the state's indigent legal defense program, alleging that it's failing to provide adequate representation to low-income defendants.

The lawsuit is filed in Kennebec Superior Court on behalf of five low-income defendants currently incarcerated and awaiting trial on various charges.

It asserts that the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has violated state laws and deprived its plaintiffs of their Sixth Amendment right to effective legal counsel.

The lawsuit has loomed over the commission for several years and its prospects intensified in 2019 after a report by the Sixth Amendment Center found numerous deficiencies in the program, including inadequate funding, lax supervision of attorneys and billing issues.

"The system still looks substantially like the system as it existed in April of 2019," says Zach Heiden, chief legal counsel for the ACLU of Maine. "So, it was necessary, we thought, to file a lawsuit in order to address this issue because it is a matter of constitutional concern."

Justin Andrus, director of the commission, said Monday that he was anticipating the lawsuit and he defended the quality of the defense provided by its contracted attorneys.

Maine is the only state in the country that uses private attorneys to meet its obligation to defend low-income defendants, while other states have public defender offices.