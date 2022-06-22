© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

4 children accused of causing $100,000 in damage at a Lewiston school

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published June 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
289558809_176945274700804_3191889467437369659_n.jpg
Janet Beaudoin Lewiston School Committee Ward 2 Representative
/
Facebook
Vandalism at the Gov. James B. Longley School in Lewiston.
289635005_176945511367447_4320049921384616966_n.jpg
Janet Beaudoin Lewiston School Committee Ward 2 Representative
/
Facebook
Vandalism at the Gov. James B. Longley School in Lewiston.

Lewiston police have charged four juveniles with felony counts of burglary and aggravated criminal mischief in connection with a vandalism incident that caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to the Gov. James B. Longley School.

Police says the four youth, a 10-year-old, two 12-year-olds, and a 14-year-old, were identified through in-school and city camera footage.

In a letter to the school community, Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais says every unlocked room on the first floor was "turned over" with paint used to deface floors and walls; bathrooms damaged, office furniture and other equipment "toppled, destroyed or covered in debris and paint."

Langlais says the level of damage is "heartbreaking" but he says the school department will be working with its insurance provider to determine what can be covered.

289822459_176945281367470_5266491624482690350_n.jpg
Janet Beaudoin Lewiston School Committee Ward 2 Representative
/
Facebook
Vandalism at the Gov. James B. Longley School in Lewiston.

