May shooting death at Augusta towing company was in self defense, officials say

The Maine Attorney General's office has determined that a shooting at an Augusta towing company in May was in self defense.

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, no criminal charges will be brought against 48-year old Rob Drummond, who shot and killed 36-year old Tyler Morin of Lewiston.

The shooting took place just before 11:00 a.m. on May 20 at Ready Road Service Towing in Augusta.

Both the Maine State Police and the Attorney General's office declined to provide any further details on the shooting because no criminal charges will be filed.

