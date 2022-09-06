© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Maine to get up to $11 million in Juul settlement with states over teen vaping

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published September 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Teen Vaping Disposables
Marshall Ritzel
/
AP
This Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows mint Juul pods next to Puff Bar flavored disposable vape devices at a store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the U.S. government began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigarettes aimed at curbing underage vaping. But parents, researchers and students warn that some young people have already moved on to a newer kind of vape that isn't covered by the flavor ban - disposables.

The vaping company Juul Labs will be paying more than $400 million to settle an investigation into its marketing practices by Maine, and 32 other states and territories.

By the terms of the settlement announced Tuesday, Maine will get about $11 million annually over the next 6-10 years.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said that JUUL "targeted young consumers with products known to be highly addictive and ultimately deadly."

As part of the settlement, JUUL has agreed to refrain from youth marketing, funding education programs, and the sale of any flavors not approved by FDA.

Courts and Crime
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter