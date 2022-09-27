Maine man found guilty of assaulting officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

A Maine man who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been found guilty Tuesday of nearly a dozen charges.

Federal Bureau of Investigation / Kyle Fitzsimons

According to the Justice Department, Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon committed five assaults against police officers that day. In one case, he reportedly hurled an unstrung bow like a spear, striking an officer in his ballistic helmet. In another, he tried to pull a fallen officer into the mob.

A federal judge found Fitzsimons guilty of seven felonies, including obstructing an official proceeding, interfering with police, engaging in violence in a restricted building and four counts of assaulting an officer. Fitzsimons had previously opted for a bench trial instead of a jury trial.

Additional misdemeanors include disorderly conduct and committing acts of violence in a restricted building.

An attorney for Fitzsimons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.