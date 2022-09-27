Penobscot sheriffs report death of person in custody at county jail
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has identified the person in custody who passed away at the county jail over the weekend.
50-year-old James Pearsall was found unresponsive early Sunday morning during a routine check.
In a Facebook post, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Pearsall was alone in his locked cell. Correctional staff, medical personnel and EMS attempted life-saving measures but were not successful.
The sheriff's office hasn't released a cause of death but has said it doesn't appear to be suspicious. Pearsall had been in custody since mid-August.
He was indicted on charges of aggravated drug trafficking. The court had initially set his bail at $40,000 but recently lowered it to $10,000.