Courts and Crime

Penobscot sheriffs report death of person in custody at county jail

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has identified the person in custody who passed away at the county jail over the weekend.

50-year-old James Pearsall was found unresponsive early Sunday morning during a routine check.

In a Facebook post, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Pearsall was alone in his locked cell. Correctional staff, medical personnel and EMS attempted life-saving measures but were not successful.

The sheriff's office hasn't released a cause of death but has said it doesn't appear to be suspicious. Pearsall had been in custody since mid-August.

He was indicted on charges of aggravated drug trafficking. The court had initially set his bail at $40,000 but recently lowered it to $10,000.

Courts and Crime Penobscot County Jail
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
