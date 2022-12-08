Vehicles struck 3 pedestrians across Maine on Wednesday, killing 2 of them

Lewiston police responded to two motor vehicle crashes Wednesday afternoon that left one pedestrian dead and another critically injured.

The first happened just before 4:30 pm. Police say 23-year old Mariyum Msika of Morocco was crossing Lisbon Street near East Avenue when she was struck by a truck driven by 37-year old Joshua Lessard of Greene. Police say Msika was not in a crosswalk. She was transported to Central Maine Medical Center but died from her injuries.

Speed and intoxicants are not considered a factor.

Roughly 10 minutes later, 28-year old Heather Davis was struck while in a crosswalk on Park Street. Police say the driver of that vehicle was an unlicensed 17-year-old who did not have the headlights on. Davis is hospitalized in critical condition.

Lewiston police say no charges have been filed at this time, and the district attorney's office will review investigation reports.

Another pedestrian, 67-year old Edwin Rowe, was killed early on Wednesday morning in Hancock when he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Route 1.

