Widow files wrongful death lawsuit against Bangor hospital

The widow of a 75-year old man who died at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in October of 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Penobscot County Superior County.

In the complaint filed Monday, Gail Lombardi says her husband, Russ Lombardi, was admitted to the Bangor hospital for possible seizures.

She alleges that while he was in the ICU, a nurse mistakenly administered a paralytic medication that was intended for another patient who was intubated.

According to the suit, neither the nurse nor other medical providers recognized the error for more than 30 minutes after Lombardi stopped breathing, and by the time they administered an antidote, it was too late.

Gail Lombardi is seeking compensatory damages for emotional distress, funeral expenses, and loss of earnings.

Northern Light Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

