Portland officials select new police chief

After a nationwide search, Portland officials have selected Mark Dubois as the city's next police chief.

A day after announcing that Portland's interim police chief Heath Gorham will retire from his position, city officials said Friday they have selected a permanent replacement. Mark Dubois of Braintree, Massachusetts is the city manager's choice for the position, although he needs to be confirmed by the city council.

Dubois has served as police chief in Braintree since 2019. If confirmed, he will start in Portland July 31, with a salary of $165,000.

City manager Danielle West said Dubois has, quote, "a commitment to instilling trust, spurring collaboration and communicating and working with diverse communities."

Gorham said in a release from the city that he has accepted a new position as a public safety consultant, and that he did not apply for the permanent police chief role.