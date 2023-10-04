© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
US Supreme Court hears Florida woman's case against Maine hotel

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up a case Wednesday that could make it harder to sue hotels when their websites are not clear enough about their accommodations for people with disabilities.
Mariam Zuhaib
/
AP file
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up a case Wednesday that could make it harder to sue hotels when their websites are not clear enough about their accommodations for people with disabilities.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard a case Wednesday involving a Florida woman's lawsuit against a Maine hotel for not providing accessibility information.

Deborah Laufer is a "tester" who looks through hotel websites for information on their accommodations for people with disabilities.

Three years ago, Laufer sued Acheson Hotels, which owns the Coast Village Inn and Cottages in Wells, for not sharing that information, which she said violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Acheson moved to dismiss the case, saying that Laufer couldn't sue because she didn't plan to visit the hotel. A district court agreed, but an appeals court reversed that ruling, and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up the case.

Civil rights groups have voiced support for Laufer in the case, saying that "testers" like her are important to ensure businesses comply with federal law.

But the company insists that Laufer does not have standing in the case, and notes that it now includes information on its website saying that the hotel is not ADA-accessible.

