Midcoast man arrested in connection with toddler's death on Christmas day 2022

The Maine State Police arrested an Edgecomb man on Friday in connection with the 2022 Christmas day death of three-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan.

Twenty-nine year old Tyler Witham-Jordan of Edgecomb is charged with murder and is being held at Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset. He was the boyfriend of Handrahan's mother at the time of the toddler's death.

Emergency workers responded to a 911 call that the toddler wasn't breathing. Maine's chief medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide. Officials are not releasing the cause of her death.

