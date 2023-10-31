Man shot outside of Rumford police station

Oxford County Sheriff deputies shot and killed a man Monday night outside the Rumford Police station.

According to the Sheriff's office and Rumford police, just before 8:30 pm officers were interviewing a person outside the police station who was concerned that a vehicle was following them.

During the interview, a vehicle that matched the description drove to the station and a man confronted officers with a rifle. Officials say 23-year old Sean Dyment of Canton was shot and transported to Rumford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two officers involved in the shooting, Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort, are on administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General's office investigates.