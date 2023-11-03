U.S. Civil Rights Commission echoes concerns about Maine's indigent legal system

A new report from a federal civil rights agency echoes many longstanding concerns about Maine's indigent defense system.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said Maine has so far lacked the political will and the funding needed to fulfill its constitutional obligations.

It recommended that Maine create a hybrid system made up of private attorneys and public defenders, with offices situated in each of the state's eight prosecutorial districts.

Maine has taken a small step toward that goal. Last year, state lawmakers authorized the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to hire a dozen full-time attorneys as part of a public defender unit. The commission is expected to ask lawmakers next year for the funds to create six more public defender offices.

The agency recommended that the U.S. Justice Department investigate whether Maine is effectively providing representation to indigent clients facing incarceration. It also suggests the hiring of more criminal defense attorneys, so that defendants are not pressured to accept a plea deal.

The report was the result of a series of meetings and discussions with attorneys, state leaders and criminal defendants who have relied on court-appointed attorneys.