© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Manchester landlord accused of sexually harassing tenants

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST

The Justice Department has filed a civil rights lawsuit against a Manchester landlord for sexually harassing female tenants and housing applicants.

The federal complaint alleges that Fred Wheeler sexually harassed tenants of a Lewiston rental property between 2017 and 2022.

Wheeler is accused of entering rental units without consent, conditioning a rental agreement on a romantic relationship, and offering to forgive unpaid rent in exchange for sex.

These were not isolated incidents, the justice department argues, but a longstanding practice of sexual harassment.

The rental property was owned by Wheeler's company, Landscape Center of Maine, which is also named in the complaint. It seeks monetary damages, civil penalties and a court order barring future violations.

Anyone who may have information about this case can contact the department by calling 207-780-3257 or emailing USAME-FairHousing@usa.doj.gov.
Tags
Courts and Crime Justice Department
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion